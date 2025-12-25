Why is 3-day Shaheedi Sabha one of the most significant annual Sikh commemorations at Fatehgarh Sahib

A three-day Shaheedi Sabha, commemorating the supreme sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s two younger sons—Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh—and their grandmother Mata Gujri, began here on Thursday in accordance with Sikh traditions.

The annual martyrdom congregation is held from December 25 to 27 at Fatehgarh Sahib.

The Shaheedi Sabha formally commenced with the beginning of Sri Akhand Path Sahib at the historic Gurdwara Sri Jyoti Saroop Sahib, the sacred site associated with the cremation of the younger Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri, with the recitation of holy Gurbani.

On the first day, a large number of devotees from Punjab, other parts of the country, and abroad arrived at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdwara Sri Jyoti Saroop Sahib to pay obeisance and offer homage to the martyrs.

After paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Jyoti Saroop Sahib, Deputy Commissioner of Fatehgarh Sahib, Dr Sona Thind, appealed to devotees to observe the sacred occasion with devotion, peace, and discipline, while maintaining cleanliness and extending full cooperation to the district administration.

She said comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure all necessary facilities for the devotees and that robust security measures are in place for the peaceful, orderly, and dignified conduct of the Shaheedi Sabha.

The bhog of Sri Akhand Path Sahib will be performed at the same site on December 27. On the same day, a Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) will begin in the morning from Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib and conclude in the afternoon at Gurdwara Sri Jyoti Saroop Sahib.

What it commemorates

Shaheedi Sabha honours the supreme sacrifice (shaheedi) of:

Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh (9)

Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh (7 )--the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh, and

their grandmother Mata Gujri

They were martyred in 1705 by Mughal authorities for refusing to give up their Sikh faith. Their sacrifice holds a central place in Sikh history and values such as courage, faith, and standing up for truth.

Where it is held

The main events take place at:

Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib – where the Sahibzadas were bricked alive

Gurdwara Sri Jyoti Saroop Sahib – the site where Mata Gujri and the Sahibzadas were cremated

What happens during Shaheedi Sabha

Sri Akhand Path Sahib (continuous recitation of Guru Granth Sahib)

Kirtan (devotional singing)

Ardas (prayers)

Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) on December 27

Large numbers of devotees gather to pay homage and reflect on Sikh history

Why it is important

Shaheedi Sabha: Reminds Sikhs of the sacrifice of children for religious freedom

Reinforces Sikh principles of faith, justice and resilience

with inputs from PTI