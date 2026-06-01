‘Why is Punjab CM afraid of Bikram Majithia’: Harsimrat Badal alleges ‘political vendetta’ after police raid on brother’s house

Political tensions in Punjab intensified on Monday after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of pursuing a campaign of “political vendetta” against her brother and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

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The remarks came hours after Punjab Police conducted raids at Majithia’s residence in connection with the Majitha police station attack case, in which he has been named as one of the accused.

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Addressing reporters, Harsimrat alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led government was misusing the police machinery to target political opponents.

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“Entire Punjab is watching the frustration of the Chief Minister. Why is he afraid of Bikram Majithia? Why is the police being misused? What wrong did Bikram do?” she said.

The Bathinda MP also questioned the government's handling of law and order and linked the action against Majithia to political rivalry between the ruling AAP and the SAD.

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She further alleged that a detainee was kept in illegal confinement without an FIR and claimed that Majithia had intervened to rescue him, leading to the registration of a case against the SAD leader.

What is the case against Bikram Majithia?

Punjab Police have accused Majithia of being part of an unlawful assembly that allegedly attempted to free a detainee, identified as Jobanpreet, from police custody at Majitha police station in Amritsar district.

According to police officials, the incident took place on May 30 after Jobanpreet was arrested and brought to the police station for questioning.

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sohail Mir said a large group of people gathered outside the police station and subsequently entered the premises.

“While the accused was being interrogated, a mob gathered outside the police station. They entered the premises forcefully as part of a pre-planned conspiracy and threatened police officials,” SSP Mir told reporters.

Police alleged that members of the group searched rooms inside the police station, entered the interrogation area, damaged case-related documents and attempted to remove the detainee from police custody.

Officials said the detainee was briefly taken away before police personnel managed to regain custody and place him back in the lockup.

Majithia named among accused

The Punjab Police have registered an FIR in the case and named six accused so far. Officials said efforts are underway to identify additional individuals who were part of the alleged unlawful assembly.

SSP Mir confirmed that Bikram Singh Majithia has also been named in the case.

“We are conducting raids at multiple locations. The culprits will be arrested soon. We have named six accused, but more individuals are being identified. Bikram Singh Majithia was also part of the unlawful assembly,” he said.

Police teams are continuing searches at various locations as part of the investigation.

Political war of words intensifies

The latest development has further sharpened the confrontation between the ruling AAP and the opposition SAD ahead of key political battles in Punjab.

While the Punjab government maintains that the action is part of a criminal investigation, the Shiromani Akali Dal has alleged selective targeting of its leaders and termed the case politically motivated.

The police investigation into the Majitha police station incident is ongoing.