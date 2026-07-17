Why monsoon has weakened in Punjab, what weather lies ahead

Barely two weeks after the Southwest Monsoon covered most parts of northwest India on a positive note, rain has turned deficient in Punjab due to the interplay of several prevailing weather systems.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday reported that Punjab recorded 24 per cent below-normal rain during July till July 16.

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Though the IMD has predicted fairly widespread showers across Punjab and Haryana from July 20 to 22, with heavy rain likely at few places under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the broader outlook indicates below-normal rain and above-normal temperatures over northwest India during the next two weeks.

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The monsoon had hit eastern parts of Punjab and Haryana on July 1 and covered almost both states by July 3. At that time, Punjab had recorded rainfall 89 per cent above the long-period average (LPA), while Haryana was 17 per cent above normal. However, rain activity weakened subsequently, with the IMD describing monsoon activity as “weak” on several days.

In neighbouring hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the rains during July have been above the LPA by ten percent and four percent, respectively, while in the agrarian state of Haryana these have been nine percent below the LPA.

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Deviation up to 19 percent on either side of the LPA is classified as ‘normal’. Rainfall 20 percent or less than the LPA is classified as ‘deficient’, while 20 percent or more is termed ‘surplus’. Till July 15, the Monsoon was 17 percent below the LPA in Punjab.

From July 1 till the morning of July 16, Punjab received 60.1 mm rain against the LPA of 79.4 mm for this period. Rainfall has been below the LPA in 17 districts, with just five districts – Faridkot, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana and Moga being in the green.

The wettest districts in the state during this period have been Pathankot with 144.3 mm rain, Gurdaspur with 139.4mm and Faridkot with 125 mm, whereas the districts that received the lowest amount of rain are Muktsar with 9.8 mm, Mansa with 16 mm and Hoshiarpur with 16.3 mm.

Cause of low rain in Punjab

A bulletin issued by the IMD on July 16 states that El Nino conditions prevail over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, with sea surface temperature remaining above normal across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. These conditions are expected to strengthen further during the Southwest Monsoon season.

According to weather experts, strong El Nino conditions disrupt the weather patterns and weaken moisture laden winds heading towards the Indian subcontinent, thereby resulting in deficient rains during the Monsoon.

Another factor affecting the Monsoon is the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), a massive eastward-moving atmospheric disturbance that travels around the equator. According to IMD, its current amplitude is more than one which is likely to decrease during the next two weeks. When the MJO is low, monsoon winds weaken and moisture transport drops, leading to suppressed rainfall or breaks.

Weather experts say that a strong El Niño and a weak MJO combine to create a doubly adverse situation that has a severely negative impact on the Monsoon and can trigger dry spells.

IMD data also states that the western end of the Monsoon trough, the primary rain bearing system, is at present north its normal position. This causes a significant drop in rainfall across Punjab because the rain-bearing systems and moist winds shift north-eastwards closer to the Himalayan foothills.

On the other hand, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions also prevail over the Indian Ocean and these are likely to persist throughout the Monsoon season, IMD said. During neutral IOD, temperatures and wind patterns across the ocean remain balanced, allowing standard monsoon progression without additional climate-driven boosts or hindrances. A positive IOD boosts Monsoon whereas negative IOD is adverse. Earlier IMD forecasts expected the dipole to become positive towards the end of the season.

What weather lies ahead

The weather department has said that light to moderate rains and hot and humid conditions are likely at isolated places in Punjab from July 16 – 18, at few places on July 19 and at many places for three days thereafter in the state.

Heavy rainfall is also possible at isolated places from June 20 – 22, for which a yellow alert has been issued. A western disturbance is expected to hit the region on July 19 and more such events are possible during the following week. Western disturbances also play an important role in bringing rain to the northern region during this period due to their interplay with the Monsoon systems.

Areas lying along Punjab’s northern and eastern borders as well as central regions are expected to get more rain than the south-western parts, where the temperature would be relatively higher, during the next few days.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be above normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius over many parts of the north-western plains on several days during the next two weeks, though there is no probability of a heat wave. The minimum temperatures are likely to be near normal.