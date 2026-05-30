Why Nayagaon’s BJP clean sweep stands apart in Punjab civic polls

In Punjab’s urban local body elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept to dominance across 102 civic bodies, winning nearly half of all wards and securing five of eight municipal corporations. The Congress finished a distant second, and the BJP and SAD together could not match even the Congress tally. Yet, buried inside this broader AAP triumph lies a result of striking political significance — one that demands closer attention.

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At Nayagaon Municipal Council, the BJP did not merely win. It annihilated the competition.

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The saffron party captured 16 of the 21 wards — a commanding two-thirds-plus majority that reduced the ruling AAP and the principal opposition Congress to one seat each. The SAD, which had won 10 seats in the same body just four years ago, failed to open its account despite fielding candidates in 17 of the 21 wards. Three wards went to Independents.

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Across Punjab, the BJP won outright in two civic bodies — Abohar Municipal Corporation and Nayagaon Municipal Council. In Abohar, the party won 28 of 50 seats — a solid absolute majority, but one where AAP still managed 20 seats and Congress and Independents held one each. The SAD, again, drew a blank. But Nayagaon is categorically different. Here, the BJP’s 16-of-21 haul represents the most decisive single civic body performance by any party in these elections, a clean sweep that decimated the ruling party, flattened the opposition, and buried the SAD simultaneously. The Lotus bloomed nowhere in Punjab as decisively as it did in Nayagaon.

Historically Congress-SAD turf turns saffron

Nayagaon’s political significance is rooted in its geography and history. The urban local body — comprising the villages of Karoran, Kansal, Nadda, and Nayagaon — sits in Mohali district but abuts the joint capital Chandigarh at its immediate periphery, within metres of the Punjab and Haryana Chief Ministers’ official residences, the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariats, the High Court, and the Capitol Complex. Its streets house retired senior bureaucrats, serving politicians, judges, and retired dignitaries — a constituency as influential as any in the region.

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For two decades, this was Congress and SAD territory. The body was upgraded from a gram panchayat to a Notified Area Committee in 2006, on the insistence of then Punjab Cabinet Minister and former Congress MLA Jagmohan Singh Kang, and further elevated to a Municipal Council in 2017 by the outgoing SAD government. In the 2021 polls, held against the backdrop of the farmers’ protest which badly damaged the BJP nationally, the SAD had won 10 seats, Congress six, BJP just three, and two went to Independents. The saffron party was on the mat in its own backyard.

Friday’s result is thus a reversal of historic proportions.

What drove the swing

Across 21 wards, 87 candidates competed before 26,203 voters — out of 44,984 eligible — who turned out to decide the outcome. The BJP fielded candidates in all 21 wards; the SAD and AAP each contested 17, while Congress ran in 18.

Winning candidates and party functionaries credit the result to two factors: the residual goodwill of BJP-led state governments elsewhere in the country, and the significant presence of voters from other states who have settled in Nayagaon and hold local voter IDs. BJP Nayagaon Mandal president and Ward No. 14 winner Bhupinder Singh put it plainly: voters chose the BJP because they had seen its governance in other states. “When Panchkula and Chandigarh can develop, then why not Nayagaon,” he said.

The electorate also rewarded experience over novelty. Several veteran BJP councillors returned — Taranjit Kaur won Ward No. 11 for the third consecutive time, Sham Lal Gurjar took Ward No. 10 for the fourth time, and husband-wife pair Surinder and Mamta Kaushish each won their respective wards for a second term.

This despite the civic body’s persistent infrastructure failures — broken roads, overflowing drains, poor sanitation, garbage accumulation, and power outages — that have long plagued Nayagaon even as it sits within sight of the state’s most powerful addresses.

The larger context: Mohali district, AAP’s domain

Within Mohali district, where seven civic bodies went to polls on May 26 and results were declared May 29, Nayagaon stands as the solitary BJP island in an AAP ocean. The ruling party stormed Mohali Municipal Corporation, ending Congress rule there, and clean swept Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Lalru, and Banur. In Kurali, AAP emerged as the single largest party with six seats in a hung house of 17, ahead of Congress’s five, and is well-placed to secure control with support of Independents who won three seats. The SAD and BJP won one seat each in Kurali.

Nayagaon currently falls under the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, represented by AAP MP Malwinder Singh Kang, and the Kharar Assembly seat, held by AAP MLA and recently dropped Punjab Minister Anmol Gagan Maan. The BJP’s civic sweep here, therefore, carries an unmistakable message — the party retains a real ground presence in AAP-held territory, built not on elected representatives but on organisational strength and a settled migrant voter base.

Capt’s question cuts both ways

Former two-time Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh — who joined the BJP after being eased out of the Congress chief ministership in the run-up to the 2022 Punjab assembly polls — offered a pointed assessment of his new party’s overall civic showing. Echoing Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remark that even Lord Brahma cannot predict Punjab’s political direction, Capt asked: “If your municipal corporations are doing badly, municipalities are doing badly, that is the BJP’s base. And if that’s doing badly, then where are you winning?”

The question is sharp — and largely valid across Punjab’s civic map. But Nayagaon offers the BJP its one unambiguous answer: here, at least, it is winning, and winning bigger than anyone else in the state.

Whether that holds beyond a single municipal council — and whether it signals anything for the 2027 assembly elections — is the question Punjab’s political strategists will now be asking.