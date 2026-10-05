Why Sean Duffy’s meeting with Dhaliwal brothers matters to Punjabi truckers in US

United States Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently visited the residence of prominent Punjabi-American businessman and philanthropist Darshan Singh Dhaliwal in Mequon, near Milwaukee, where discussions were focused on issues affecting Punjabi truck drivers and transportation businesses across the United States.

The visit came during the US government’s crackdown on alleged illegal truck operators.

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The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) faced widespread criticism over an AI-generated Transformers-style social media post depicting a turbaned Sikh man identified as “Mr Singh” alongside the slogans “America for Americans,” “Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive, Mr Singh,” and “Self-deport or find out.”

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Dhaliwal, brother of former Cabinet minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Surjit Singh Rakhra, welcomed the Secretary. Dhaliwal has built one of the most successful Punjabi-origin business enterprises in the United States, with extensive interests in fuel retailing, trucking and related sectors.Dhaliwal highlighted the significant contribution of the Punjabi community to the American transportation industry and outlined the regulatory, operational and business-related challenges confronting truck drivers and transport operators.

He stressed the need for sustained dialogue between policymakers and industry stakeholders, saying thousands of Punjabi families across the United States depend directly or indirectly on trucking and transportation for their livelihoods.

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He told the Secretary that Punjabi entrepreneurs and drivers have played a major role in supporting the US economy through decades of hard work and investment. They urged policymakers to ensure that concerns affecting the industry receive due consideration in future policy decisions.

Dhaliwal said the discussion was also of particular interest to Punjab, where numerous families have relatives working in the American trucking sector.

He said the meeting provided an opportunity for community representatives to communicate the aspirations and challenges of Punjabi transport professionals directly to a senior member of the US administration.