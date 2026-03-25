Operation Pathan: Wi-Fi trail, UK number, technical leads crack Pathanmajra chase across 7 states

Patiala police claimed that core policing and ear to the ground led to the arrest of Punjab MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra from near Gwalior following “credible technical leads”.

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Pathanmajra was the on the run since his utterances against the Delhi-based senior AAP leaders and his arrest had become a challenge for the Punjab cops who were conducting raids in seven states.

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Confirming the details, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said, “It was a meticulously planned 48-hour operation led by SP Vaibhav Chaudhary.”

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Related news: Fugitive Punjab MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra arrested

“For the past few months, six teams from Patiala police were working minutely on every detail, which led us to the accused,” the SSP told The Tribune.

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A senior police official said the fugitive MLA was on the run and it was being shown that he was abroad and believed to have fled to Australia.

“However, two days back, a team got a technical lead of a hotel Wi-Fi being used near Gwalior. Further analysis showed a UK number being used on the Wi-Fi and when we got to the bottom of it, it was clear that the suspect was Pathanmajra,” said the officer attached with the arresting team.

The secret operation planned on Sunday was codenamed 'Operation Pathan', said a senior official.

“The operation, in close coordination with counter-intelligence and inter-state police, was successful because of the timely intelligence-sharing and swift action by all the agencies,” said the official.