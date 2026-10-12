Delhi Police’s entry into Gurdwara Bangla Sahib: Will ascertain facts, says Prem Singh Chandumajra

Prem Singh Chandumajra of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) termed politicisation of the Delhi Police’s entry into Gurdwara Bangla Sahib as unfortunate.

“Using an incident for political gains without obtaining complete information can create unnecessary confusion and misunderstanding in society. Our party will send a special team to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to ascertain the facts and establish the truth behind the incident,” he said.

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