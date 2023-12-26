Will be back in SAD whenever Sukhbir withdraws expulsion order: Jagir Kaur

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, December 25

After Delhi Sikh leader and Jago Party chief Manjit Singh GK rejoined Shiromani Akali Dal, talks of a similar move to rope in former SGPC chief Jagir Kaur have gained ground.

Already on talking terms Jagir Kaur and Sukhbir Badal are already on talking terms. Both have talked to each other since Sukhbir apologised for the Bargari sacrilege, Claim Party Insiders

“Whenever SAD chief Sukhbir Badal decides to take back resolution of expelling me, I shall be back in the party. I have never considered myself out of Akali Dal. They are the ones who expelled me. Thus, the move to take me back into the party fold has to start from their end,” said Jagir Kaur, who seemed to be quite willing to make a re-entry.

“I am going around and telling people to get their votes made for the SGPC poll to support Panth and Akali Dal. It is just that I am formally not with SAD. They should first take back the resolution against me and then come to me,” said the veteran leader.

She added, “I am facing certain issues at my end because of not being a part of the system. There are several Akali workers and leaders who want to come alongwith me for various panthic activities but they desist because of my expulsion.”

She said whenever she shares the stage of Akali Dal it would be on a condition that the SAD ensures an independent status for the SGPC and does not try to control it.

Insiders said Jagir Kaur and Sukhbir Badal were already on talking terms. “Both have talked to each other since Sukhbir apologised for the Bargari sacrilege,” they said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#SGPC #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sikhs