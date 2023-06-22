Will check validity of 4 Bills: Purohit

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, June 21

A day after the Chief Minister’s speech in the Assembly, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has toughened his stand, saying he would check the constitutional validity of the special session as well as the four Bills passed by the House yesterday.

At a press conference, he said he would check the validity of the two-day special session of Punjab Legislative Assembly held on Monday and Tuesday. He said after the Budget Session, the House was not ‘prorogued’ (discontinue a session without dissolving it). If this is an extension of the Budget Session, then no business other than budget should have taken place. And he was not given the agenda of the session. He said he would take legal opinion on the legal sanctity of the session. He said he would also check the constitutional validity of the four Bills passed by the Assembly yesterday.

He alleged the Chief Minister had used derogatory language against him. “By asking questions, I am just rendering my constitutional duty but he used word ‘love letters’ for my queries. I can’t compete with him. I have to maintain my dignity. I have my own limitations. I can’t answer in the same language. I have to maintain the dignity of Raj Bhawan,” said the Governor. He also said that the Chief Minister has protection inside the Assembly. He could say whatever he wanted to but he dared that if the Chief Minister uses derogatory language against him outside the House, his lawyers would look into it.

He said that by using derogatory language, the Chief Minister couldn’t escape from answering the questions of the Governor.

Responding to the CM’s allegation that the Governor favoured Haryana on the issue of Panjab University, he said that the decision was taken following a meeting of the north council in Rajasthan.

He also said that he was fulfilling his constitutional duty on appointing VCs but the government was not following rules. He said that he is a Governor, so it doesn’t matter to him if he remains Chancellor of the state universities or not.