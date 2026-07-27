'Will come to Punjab whenever you call me': PM Modi tells BJP chief Kewal Dhillon; paper leak issue discussed

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillion had a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament House complex on Monday, and the two discussed all issues related to Punjab's development and future.

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The Prime Minister took an update on the law and order situation in the state, the issue of drugs being freely available, rampant gangsterism and the financial health of Punjab.

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Dhillion also raised the issue of the paper leak in the recruitment exam conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Punjab.

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"The Baba Farid University examination for recruiting pharmacists for four hundred posts was leaked right under the government's nose. AAP leaders made such a hue and cry about the NEET UG paper leak but took no action where their government is involved," Dhillion told the PM two days after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, taking moral responsibility for the NEET UG 2026 paper leak, which was cancelled on May 3, necessitating a retest.

The PM expressed concern over the development, besides lamenting the economic decline of Punjab, which has slipped to 22nd among all states in financial health rankings.

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"The PM heard everything very patiently and instructed us to march ahead with confidence to install a BJP government in the state. He also said he will come and visit Punjab any number of times he is called," Dhillon told The Tribune.

Dhillion also said the meeting happened only between the two of them and lasted nearly 35 minutes, with the BJP gearing up for the Punjab elections next year. Dhillon also told The Tribune that he urged the Prime Minister to make frequent visits to Punjab.

"The PM has said he will come whenever he is called," Dhillion said. During the meeting, Dhillon offered the PM "karha prasad" from the Golden Temple in Amritsar.