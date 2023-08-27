Will contest civic body polls in Punjab on party symbol, says AAP

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 26

Principal Budh Ram, officiating state president of AAP, has said the party would contest the coming civic body polls on its symbol.

Addressing mediapersons here today, the AAP leader alleged that Governor Banwarilal Purohit was interfering in the functioning of the government by threatening to recommend the President’s rule in the state.

He accused Purohit of following the agenda of the BJP to rule the state by proxy.

Ram was here today to preside over a seminar on the life of Bhimrao Ambedkar.

He added that AAP was geared up for the upcoming panchayat and corporation elections and the party would contest on its own symbol.

Ram said tackling the drug menace was among the top priorities of the government.

Addressing the seminar, he urged people to protect the Constitution as certain “communal elements” were bent upon destroying the communal harmony of the nation.

MLAs Lakhbir Singh Rai, Rupinder Singh Happy and Garry Waring also attended the seminar.

‘Guv interfering in govt’s working’

