Will deal firmly with law breakers: Govt

Chandigarh, March 20

Reiterating its commitment to maintain law and order, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government today said it would take strict action against anyone who tries to vitiate atmosphere in the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said he had been continuously receiving calls from people from Punjab and abroad who have appreciated the government for its action against anti-social elements.

Praising the steps taken by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for maintaining law and order, he said this proved how serious the government was about peace in the state. “No anti-social element will be allowed to flourish in Punjab,” he said.

Thanking people for reposing faith in the Mann government, he said the people of Punjab had always shown the spirit of brotherhood and harmony. “Our government will not spare those people who act against the interest of Punjab or are trying to disturb the peace here. The Mann government is prepared to take tough decisions if needed,” he said.

Warning anti-social elements, he said those people who try to disturb situation would never be successful as long as Bhagwant Mann was the Chief Minister.

“The plan for the crackdown was prepared based on all information available with the government. The people are very happy about the action against anti-social elements,” he said.

“The youth of Punjab do not need bullets and guns. They need jobs and laptops,” he said.