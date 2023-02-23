Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, February 23



Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has said that he will decide on allowing the Budget session of the Punjab government on March 3, only after he has sought legal advice on the “derogatory and patently unconstitutional tweets and letter” written by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in response to his letter sent earlier this month.

Continuing the saga of rift between the Governor and the Aam Aadmi Party government, the Governor wrote a letter to the Chief Minister today, saying he will take a decision on summoning of the Vidhan Sabha budget session, only after having received a legal opinion on the tweets and letters of the CM. On Tuesday, the Punjab council of ministers had recommended that the Budget session be held from March 3 to March 24 and a letter seeking Governor’s approval was sent to him.

Incidentally, the fresh rift has happened on the day that the Aam Aadmi Party government is hosting its first Investors Summit and had called industry captains from across the country to invest in the state.

In the letter, Governor Purohit has reproduced the tweets and letter sent by CM Mann on February 13 and 14, in response to his letter. The Governor had then hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government by questioning various decisions taken by the government in the past couple of weeks, including lack of transparency in selecting teachers to be sent to Singapore for training. Purohit had questioned the appointment of “tainted” person as chairperson of Punjab Infotech, saying he was accused in a property grabbing case. He had also raised the issue of removal of illegally appointed Vice-Chancellor of PAU. Raising the issue of former Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, the Governor had accused the CM of choosing to ignore all misdeeds of the officer and promoting him.

Reacting to this, the CM had said that he is accountable only to the people of Punjab and not to any Governor appointed by the Central government. He had said that issues raised by the Governor were state subjects. In the letter sent by the CM as a reply, he had written… “People of Punjab want to ask, on what basis are the Governors in different states elected by the Central Government in the absence of any specific qualification in the Indian Constitution? Please increase the knowledge of Punjabis by telling this”.

It may be mentioned that the Governor had then given the CM 14 days time to reply to the letter.

