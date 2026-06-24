'Will decide when the time comes': Nitin Nabin signals BJP-Akali alliance not a closed chapter

BJP chief Nitin Nabin has said that the decision to have an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal or any other Akali faction in Punjab will be taken when the time comes.

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Answering a query during a media conclave in Jalandhar during his recent Punjab visit, Nabin said, “Certain issues will be addressed when the time comes.”

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Nabin reiterated that at the present moment and under the current situation, the BJP wants to strengthen its own organisation in every assembly segment of Punjab.

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“Right now, we are moving in that direction. When the election draws near, we will make an assessment and decide. Today we are neither in favour of the alliance nor against it,” Nabin said.

He said the party had decided to proceed on its own at present.

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“We want to move forward with our strength. Certain things will be clear with time. We will resolve them when the time comes. In the next six months, we will stay on a strong footing and raise every issue in every segment and will go to the people. As far as the alliance goes, there’s a lot of time for that,” Nabin added.

He said that for the next six months, the BJP will move ahead with its own plans and strategy in Punjab under the new state president. “Whether to ally or not will be decided in future. We will see what message we get from the people. We will take the call after six months,” the BJP chief said, indicating, as earlier reported by The Tribune, that the chapter of having an alliance is not closed.