Will demand economic package, says Khuddian

Bathinda, May 10
AAP candidate for the Bathinda parliamentary constituency Gurmeet Singh Khuddian today filed his nomination papers.
After filing his papers, Khuddian said, “After getting elected from Bathinda, I will become a voice of Punjab in Parliament. I will demand economic package for Punjab and ensure overall development of the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, can’t sign files
Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release