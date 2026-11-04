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Home / Punjab / ‘Will do what party wants’: Sunil Jakhar now open to contesting election

‘Will do what party wants’: Sunil Jakhar now open to contesting election

The Tribune Interview

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Published At : 07:33 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Sunil Jakhar
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Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has signalled his willingness to contest the upcoming Assembly elections if asked by the party leadership, marking a shift from his earlier stand of not entering the electoral fray.

In an interview with The Tribune, Jakhar said people in Punjab were looking towards the BJP and waiting for it to take a decisive call on the alliance issue, one way or the other. He dismissed the Congress as the principal challenger to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying the incumbent government was running on “propaganda and people had seen through it”.

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Asked if he was open to contesting the Assembly elections, Jakhar said, “I am for the BJP. Whatever I can do, whatever the party decides, whatever role they assign, I think I will do. Like Arjuna, my vision is set on ‘Chidi Ki Aankh’ (goal) and that goal is Punjab.”

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He said Punjab had to be saved from gangs of looters and those who had brought disgrace to the state. “We have to save Punjab from financial, cultural, as well as our social enmity which is taking root,” he said. Jakhar had not contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections despite being asked by the party.

On a possible alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, Jakhar said, “Punjab is for BJP and people are waiting for the BJP to take a decisive call, one way or the other since only about 100 days are left now.”

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He said the party’s decision would go beyond electoral gains. “The party has a broader consideration and that consideration is not about winning seats or coming to power. That consideration is keeping our communal amity intact.”

He added that Punjab was facing a situation reminiscent of the 1980s and 1990s, and the party’s central leadership would ensure that every section of society felt secure. “Welfare of Punjab will be the prime consideration in any decision I think,” he said.

Targeting the Congress ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit to Sangrur, Jakhar said the party had lost its footing in Punjab. He termed the SIR issue raised by Gandhi a non-issue in the state and alleged that the Congress leadership had failed to address drugs, corruption and law and order.

Criticising the AAP government, Jakhar said it was running on “propaganda and visibility”. He alleged that despite promising freebies, the government lacked funds to pay salaries and claimed cooperative banks had shut down.

Jakhar said the BJP was gaining ground in Punjab and had a wider support base than in 2022, when it contested only 23 seats after parting ways with the Akali Dal.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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