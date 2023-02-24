Will ensure ease of doing business: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Mohali, February 23

Underlining the government initiatives towards facilitating the ease of doing business for the new industrial units in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today unveiled the roadmap for industrial growth with minimal government interference.

Change of land use norms to be abolished We will abolish the necessity of obtaining the change of land use (CLU) and no objection certificates… This summit is not about signing MoUs. This is a platform for learning and sharing ideas. — Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

He was addressing the inaugural session of the fifth Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit at the Indian School of Business (ISB) here.

The CM said, “We will abolish the necessity of obtaining the change of land use (CLU) and no objection certificates.”

He said, “This summit is not about signing MoUs. This is a platform for learning and sharing ideas. We don’t want to repeat the habit of making big announcements about MoUs, as done in the past. Majority of those showed no result on the ground.”

He unveiled the new Industrial and Business Development Policy with incentives for investors undertaking expansion projects, setting up new MSMEs or large units, start-ups in service and manufacturing sectors. Punjab is developing 20 rural industrial clusters and 15 industrial parks.

The state has received investment worth over Rs 40,000 crore since March 2022 and generated around 2.5 lakh employment opportunities. He also made a special mention of the investments received from Japan, UK, UAE, USA, Germany, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, France, Italy and other countries.

Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann said, “We are investing heavily in developing infrastructure to attract tourists with special emphasis on adventure and water tourism.”

Medanta Group chairman Dr Naresh Trehan said, “We are coming to Punjab. We are working on establishing ourselves in Punjab as soon as possible.”

Mahindra and Mahindra executive director Rajesh Jejurikar said, “We have invested in Punjab for decades. We have grown five times since 2007. We have four manufacturing units in Punjab and are investing in the fifth one, which at present, is under construction.”

Cargill (India) president Simon George said, “We have 13 manufacturing locations in the country. We made the first investment in Punjab in 2016. We are in the process of doubling our investment here over the next two years.”

RJ Corp chairman Ravi Kant Jaipuria said, “We have two large plants in Punjab at Phillaur and Pathankot. We are in the process of doubling our production at the Pathankot unit.”

Executive Chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Nisaba Godrej, said, “We are setting up a cattle feed factory. We plan to expand our businesses in Punjab shortly.”

Bharti Enterprises vice-chairman Rakesh Bharti Mittal said, “Punjab has one of the best work environments in the world. Till date, we have invested over Rs 15,000 crore here, employing around 50,000 persons. Today onwards, we are launching 5G services in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and Ludhiana.”

Talking to the media in the afternoon, CM Mann said, “Representatives of two German companies visited Punjab Agricultural University (Ludhiana) today in connection with tie-ups. The Club Mahindra will start its project in the Ranjit Sagar dam area soon. Wonderla Amusement Parks and Resorts has evinced interest in setting up water amusement park in New Chandigarh.”