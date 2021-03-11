Will ensure potable water for residents says Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 7

Potable water in the constituency will be the top priority for Neena Mittal, AAP MLA from the Rajpura constituency.

Neena said she had already been working hard to bring a central government project for safe drinking water in Rajpura. She said, “Drinking water has woefully been under-prioritised in the past. Therefore, my top priority will be to provide potable drinking water to each household in my constituency. I am planning to bring a project from the central government.”

My top priority will be to provide potable drinking water to each household in my constituency. I am planning to bring a project from the central government. Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA

Notably, Rajpura has been seen outbreak of water-borne disease over the past few years. In November last, four children died and several people were taken ill owing to the diarrhoea outbreak.

Talking about her initiatives, Neena said she had been successful in operationalising the new bus stand, which was lying defunct for over a decade. The MLA said she, with the help of local administration, had removed the encroachments from the bus stand site and made it operational.

Neena had defeated two-time Congress MLA Hardial Singh Kamboj.

The MLA said she had already started a free vehicle parking at the Rajpura Civil Hospital and SDM administrative complex. “People usually visit both departments, therefore, I decided to do away with the parking fee there to bring some relief to them.”

Finally, Neena said she had been holding public meetings to provide quick relief from various problems to residents of her constituency.