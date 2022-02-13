Punjab poll 2022: Will ensure transparent government, says Nadda

Tribune News Service

Ropar/Patiala, February 12

BJP president JP Nadda today urged voters to give the party a chance to serve them in the state. Addressing a meeting at Nurpur Bedi village in support of BJP candidate from Ropar Iqbal S Lalpura, Nadda said: “It was PM Modi who ensured the culprits of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were punished.” Asserting the BJP would provide transparent rule, he said the PM had got opened Kartarpur corridor, a long-pending demand of Sikhs.”

He also addressed rallies in Patiala in support of candidates Jagdish Jagga from Rajpura and Vikas Kumar from Ghanaur. —

