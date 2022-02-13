Punjab poll 2022: Will ensure transparent government, says Nadda

Ropar/Patiala, February 12
BJP president JP Nadda today urged voters to give the party a chance to serve them in the state. Addressing a meeting at Nurpur Bedi village in support of BJP candidate from Ropar Iqbal S Lalpura, Nadda said: “It was PM Modi who ensured the culprits of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were punished.” Asserting the BJP would provide transparent rule, he said the PM had got opened Kartarpur corridor, a long-pending demand of Sikhs.”
He also addressed rallies in Patiala in support of candidates Jagdish Jagga from Rajpura and Vikas Kumar from Ghanaur. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...
No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery
It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...
33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab
The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...