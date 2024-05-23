Faridkot: Will expose leaders ‘shielding’ IGP in murder, bribery case, says complainant

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 22

Accusing many political leaders of shielding an IGP-rank police officer who is accused of collecting Rs 20 lakh bribery in the murder case of a deputy head of a dera here, the complainant on Wednesday threatened to expose the leaders’ name in the next five days if the police do not take necessary legal action in the case.

“Despite ample of evidence against the IGP, the police were not taking action against him under political pressure. I have approached many leaders of the ruling party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election for justice but they did not pay heed to my requests, thus forcing me to expose all those saving the IGP,” alleged Gagan Das, the complainant.

In this murder case, the bribe was allegedly paid to “re-nominate a prime accused” in the murder case of deputy head of Harka Das Dera Dayal Das, who was shot dead at Kot Sukhia village in Faridkot on November 7, 2019.

During investigation, the police had already arrested a SP, DSP and SI-rank police officers.

As two of the accused in this case had claimed that the bribe was collected for the IGP and the Vigilance Bureau had also submitted a proposal to the state government seeking a go-ahead to name IGP as an accused in the bribery case, due to the political patronage from some ruling party leaders, the state government is not giving its nod to the VB, alleged Gagan Das.

The VB proposal sought the nod for prosecution of IGP after one of the prime accused in the bribery case, had turned approver and named the IGP as the prime beneficiary of the bribe in his statement in the court here three month back.

While the sources in the VB claimed they were still waiting for the government nod, Gagan Das alleged he was fighting relentlessly for the justice in the killing for the last about five years.

Earlier, cops had named Jarnail Das, head of another dera as the prime accused in this murder case. Later, the police gave him a clean chit. It’s alleged that to re-nominate Jarnail as an accused in the murder case, the DSP and the SP had collected Rs 20 lakh bribe from the complainant in the name of the IGP.

