Will expose those who misused Jang-e-Azadi memorial funds: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today vowed to expose every person involved in embezzlement of public money.

The CM said the Vigilance Bureau (VB) was probing the ones who misused funds during the execution Jang-e-Azadi memorial.

Mann wondered how could the investigation be termed an attack on media. He said more than Rs 200 crore was used for the construction of the memorial.

The CM said, “The money was issued in the name of a media group and what does a newspaper have to do with the memorial funds?”

He said he would ensure accountability for every penny spent from the public exchequer.

Barjinder Singh Hamdard, editor-in-chief of a Punjabi daily, is under the Vigilance Bureau scanner over the alleged misuse of funds in the execution of the memorial.

Hamdard was instrumental in the conception and construction of the project.

On June 1, several Opposition leaders gathered at the office of the newspaper in Jalandhar to rally behind Hamdard.

(With inputs from PTI)