Will fight all 117 seats without pact: BJP’s Santosh

On Day 2 of his visit to Punjab, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh on Tuesday called for aggressive ground work by building strong teams and forming active committees at all booths of the 117 Assembly segments. He reiterated that the party shall be contesting all Assembly seats on its own sans any alliance.

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Chairing a meeting of the morcha and mandal in charges of Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala, he called upon party leaders and workers to touch every community, including youth, Dalits, farmers and government employees. He also called for more focus on “Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan” in the Doaba region to mark the upcoming 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

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In his over one-hour speech, he said the new joinees as well as long-time associates of the party need to work along and publicly rake up every issue of alleged misgovernance by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. “The BJP must become the support of Punjabis and raise their voice against the misrule,” he said.

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Santosh, along with BJP Punjab chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, party’s national vice-president Manpreet Badal, Punjab general secretary (organisation) Manthri Srinivasullu and Punjab co-incharge Narinder Raina, chaired the session.

Dhillon said, “We are capable of fighting a solo battle in Punjab and do not need any allies for this. We have expanded our footprint in every corner of the state, including the rural pockets.” Speaking about miffed BJP leaders, Dhillon said, “We are in touch with everyone. We are in talks with all our leaders. All such issues will be wiped out soon.”