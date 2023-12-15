Will give due representation to Hindu faces in ticket allocation for LS poll: PCC chief

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, December 14

The Punjab Congress leadership on Thursday said due representation would be given to Hindu leaders in the allocation of tickets for the 2024 parliamentary elections. With the BJP trying to make inroads in Punjab, buoyed by its success in recently held assembly polls in the Hindi-belt states, the state Congress leadership has started mollifying its Hindu leaders by holding parleys with the prominent ones here today.

The party high command has reportedly directed the state unit to involve Hindu and OBC leaders in their deliberations ahead of the ticket allocation for the General Election. The issue of Hindu leadership not being giving due representation had resulted in unsavoury controversy in 2021 when Charanjit Channi was made the CM after Sunil Jakhar’s name had cropped up in dethroning Capt Amarinder Singh as the CM in the last Congress government.

Former Speaker Rana KP Singh, former ministers Vijay Inder Singla, OP Soni and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, besides former MLAs Rajinder Berry, Sanjay Talwar and Sunil Dutti along with other prominent faces were called for a meeting by PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring to seek their suggestions on giving due representation in allocation of parliamentary election tickets. The leaders pointed out that representation of Hindu faces had gone down over the years. Examples of Barnala and Bathinda were cited to show that Hindu dominated seats were given to Jats in past elections.

All participants pointed out that Hindu voters, once a trusted vote bank for the grand old party, had drifted away over the years. “The impact of the BJP using the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple to make inroads into the urban Hindu vote bank in Punjab cities can be seen. It is a matter of concern for the party,” said a prominent Hindu leader who attended the meeting.

