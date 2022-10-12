Will help resolve pending issues, Bhagwant Mann assures industrialists

Chandigarh, October 11

From regulatory to infrastructure, there are many issues that are acting as hurdles for the industrial sector in the state. To highlight the plight of the industry, Ludhiana-based industry associations such as the Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings (CICU), Federation of Industrial & Commercial Organisation (FICO), Knitwear Club and United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today and discussed the issues confronting the industry.

CM Bhagwant Mann assured the industrialists of resolving all their pending issues regarding focal points, power supply, CLU, speeding up work on the exhibition centre in Ludhiana among others.

