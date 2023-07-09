‘Will hurt identity, rights of minorities’: SGPC rejects UCC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar/New Delhi, July 8

The executive committee of the SGPC has rejected the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) proposed by the BJP-led Central Government. The decision was taken at a meeting today after the SGPC received a proposal from the government to submit its views on the UCC by July 14.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said there were apprehensions among minorities, including Sikhs, in the country regarding the UCC that it would “hurt their identity, originality and principles”. They had constituted a sub-committee of Sikh intellectuals, historians, scholars and lawyers, led by SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal, to look into the issue.

The sub-committee considered the UCC a “suppression of minorities’ religious rights, traditions and culture”.

Meanwhile, expressing surprise over the SGPC’s decision to oppose the UCC, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa asked it to clarify that since the Law Commission had not released any draft on the UCC, why was it adamant on opposing a non-existent UCC.

He said “no government could ever dare to tinker with the unique Sikh identity and its traditions”.