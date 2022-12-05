Will launch agitation if dues from Dhuri mill not released: Sugarcane growers

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 4

Sugarcane growers have threatened to launch an agitation if the government fails to get their dues released (Rs 6 crore) from Dhuri Sugar Mill before December 10.

Harjeet Singh Bugra, chairman, Sugarcane Growers’ Struggle Committee, said, “We are waiting for the mill management to clear our dues to the tune of Rs 6 crore. Our money should have been released by March as sugarcane season ended in February.”

Farmers were protesting outside the Chief Minister’s office in Dhuri, but had deferred it after getting assurance from the state government.

The protesters had alleged that the mill authorities had released Rs 24 lakh on November 21, but no payment was made after that.

“The government has assured us that they will get the pending payment cleared before December 10. We will launch a protest if the administration fails to do so,” said Bugra. Dhuri SDM Amit Gupta said they were trying to get the payment of cane growers released.

#Sangrur