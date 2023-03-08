Will lay siege to Assembly: BJP

Chandigarh, March 7
Equating the 11-month rule of the AAP government with militancy period in Punjab, the BJP has decided to lay siege to the Assembly building on March 9, to protest the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
Questioning the report card presented in the Budget session, state BJP president Ashwani Sharma alleged the activities of Khalistan supporters and separatists had increased manifold ever since the AAP government came to power in Punjab.
“The public is aware how the law and order situation has deteriorated in Punjab in the past 11 months. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is uttering blatant lies about the law and order situation,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...
Despite American Airlines ban, student who urinated on fellow passenger can fly with other carriers: Experts
Indian civil aviation norms don't apply to foreign aviation ...
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Holi
Tweets his wishes on the occasion
Neiphiu Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term
Sangma takes charge in Meghalaya for 2nd time in row, to foc...