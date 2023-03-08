Will lay siege to Assembly: BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

Equating the 11-month rule of the AAP government with militancy period in Punjab, the BJP has decided to lay siege to the Assembly building on March 9, to protest the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Questioning the report card presented in the Budget session, state BJP president Ashwani Sharma alleged the activities of Khalistan supporters and separatists had increased manifold ever since the AAP government came to power in Punjab.

“The public is aware how the law and order situation has deteriorated in Punjab in the past 11 months. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is uttering blatant lies about the law and order situation,” he said.

