Will leave country if justice not delivered: Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh

Tribune News Service

Mansa, October 30

Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh Sidhu today gave an “ultimatum” to the Punjab Police, saying if justice in his son’s murder was not delivered by November 25, he would withdraw the FIR and leave the country.

He said he had sought time from the state DGP in this regard. He claimed his son was murdered in a planned way, but the police wanted to show it as a result of some gang war. “I want to tell the government that if they want to link my son with gangsters, I will make their work easy. I will withdraw the FIR and leave the country.

I have lost faith in the investigation,” he said. He alleged the situation in Punjab was such that the gangsters were thriving. “The police have failed to deliver justice even five months after the incident. The National Investigation Agency has now started harassing those who sympathised with my son,” he alleged.

He said if the NIA or the government wanted to ask any questions, they should ask them. “The government doesn’t care if someone’s son has been killed, they are only concerned over elections. Many persons linked with Sidhu Moosewala’s murder have not been arrested yet,” he said.

Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur too expressed her anger over the “tardy” probe.

