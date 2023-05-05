Will lose Rs 750 cr with suspension of RDF: Mann

Chandigarh, May 4
The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in state and the BJP-led Centre have come face-to-face over the latter’s suspension of Punjab’s rural development fund (RDF) and reduction in market fee.
On Thursday, he tweeted, “BJP’s anti-Punjab and anti-farmer face is exposed. Despite our efforts, the market fee has been reduced from 3% to 2% and the RDF from 3% to 0% this Rabi season. Punjab will lose Rs 250 crore from market fee and Rs 750 crore of RDF. Captain, Jakhar, Manpeet, Bains brothers, Rana Sodhi, Kangar, Fatehjung Bajwa, Inder Atwal, who have become new BJP members, do they have the courage to take up this matter with Modi ji?”
