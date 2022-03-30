Will make governance people-friendly: Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, March 29

After defeating actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood by a margin of 20,915 votes from the Moga constituency in the Assembly elections, Aam Admi Party’s Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora has announced she will focus on raising the standards of education and health services in the area and root out corruption from the government departments.

She has done masters in medicine and was working as a doctor at an Employees’ State Insurance Corporation clinic, here. She also worked at a medical university in Brussels for a couple of years.

Desiring to bring a change in the system of governance and delivery of public services, she says the priority of the AAP government is to give a clean, transparent and efficient administration to win the confidence of the people and make them realise that real democracy means the government of the people.

“I have asked officials of all departments to respect the people and do their work on time without harassing them. The people must feel that their genuine work is done without paying bribes and getting recommendations from the political bosses,” she says.

The MLA says she will apprise her government to set-up a trauma centre on the national highway and improve facilities in the district hospital by installing MRI scanning machines, hi-tech modern laboratories and raise infrastructure at the hospitals and healthcare centres, besides providing free medicine and diagnostic facilities to the people.

Though the standard of education is satisfactory in government schools, a lot of work needs to be done to refurbish the buildings and improve infrastructure. “A major thrust will be on improving the higher education system by setting up new colleges to provide job-oriented education to the youth,” she adds.

“I am looking forward to the cooperation of people and the police department to eradicate the social evil of drugs from society. It is a big challenge troubling our young people,” she says.

Drugs big challenge I am looking forward to cooperation of people and the police to eradicate the social evil of drugs from society. It is a big challenge troubling our young people. — Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora, Moga MLA

#dr amandeep kaur arora