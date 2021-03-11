Will make Phagwara Sugar Mill operational: Dhaliwal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has assured farmers that negotiations are being held at various levels to ensure that the Phagwara Sugar Mill is operationalised during this season and their pending dues are paid soon.

He was holding a meeting with a delegation of farmers to find a solution to the issue of Phagwara Sugar Mill.

While sharing information about the mill, the Agriculture Minister said the state government would not let Phagwara Sugar Mill shut and talks were being held with many private players to run it. He said, “If need arises, the government will run this mill, but farmers will not have to face any loss.”

Dhaliwal assured farmers that arrangements were being made to clear dues of farmers. Asserting that negotiations were going on with mill owners and banks, he said adding legal aspects were being discussed to clear pending dues of sugarcane farmers.