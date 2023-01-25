Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, January 24

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said today the BJP would form the government again at the Centre. He was here to meet party workers.

He said the people of Punjab had understood that the BJP was the only party which could make Punjab a drug-free, corruption-free and prosperous state.

He said the strength of the party was being increased in Punjab. The Aam Aadmi Party had formed the government in the state by winning with a huge majority, but it did not fulfil the promises made to the people.

State president of the BJP Ashwani Sharma said the Punjabis were eager to make the BJP win in the local bodies and Lok Sabha poll.

Talking about the debt of Punjab, he said due to the wrong policies of the previous governments, the situation had arisen in Punjab that it had become difficult for the government to pay salaries and pensions.

Speaking about farmers’ organisations, he said the Swaminathan report had been accepted partially and the rest was being considered. The minister had a dinner at the house of Ganesh Kumar, a worker in Dhobiana Basti.

Manpreet skips meeting

Manpreet Badal was conspicuous by his absence during Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s visit to Bathinda

Shekhawat is holding meetings in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The entire leadership of the district was present

Asked about Manpreet’s absence, he said members of his family were present and he would soon learn about the party culture

