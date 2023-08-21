Will not contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, August 20

BJP and SAD (Sanyukt) leaders today vowed to work together for the welfare of the state. Leaders from the two parties took part in an event to mark the death anniversary of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal in Longowal town of the district today.

State BJP president Sunil Jakhar ruled out the possibility of contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “Presently, I want to concentrate on strengthening the organisation of the party only,” he said, adding that he has conveyed this to senior leaders of the party.

“It is up to the senior leadership to decide who will contest from where,” Jakhar told The Tribune.

Addressing the gathering, the state BJP chief alleged that there was unrest in Punjab and the Panthik circles had been infiltrated by “fake” Sikhs and “fake” Punjabis.

“If we fail to handle this unrest now, we might have to pay a big price. Residents should stand guard against the divisive forces that are trying to disturb the hard-earned peace of Punjab,” Jakhar said.

BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa said: “SAD (Sanyukt), led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, is our alliance partner and we will stand with it. The BJP has always fulfilled all promises it has made to Sikhs. We will take many more big steps for their welfare.”

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who was also present at the event, thanked Dhindsa for organising the function and added that they should work together for the welfare of the border state.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Sangrur #Sunil Jakhar