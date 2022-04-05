'Will promote sports, ensure better roads'

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 4

Having remained sarpanch of the district’s Bir village for three consecutive terms, newly elected Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann (53) believes that the responsibility of representing 1.94 lakh people is far bigger than serving just 2,500 residents of a single village.

Mann, who defeated two-time Akali MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, says she was about to quit politics six months ago when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders convinced her to join them.

Was about to quit politics Politics was getting murkier and I had lost interest. I had thought it would be better to step aside, but AAP offered me a ticket. —Inderjit Kaur Mann, Nakodar MLA

“Politics was getting murkier by the day and I had lost interest. I had thought it would be better to step aside and focus at home. But considering my work as sarpanch, AAP offered me a ticket from Nakodar and I took the plunge,” the AAP leader says.

So far, the journey has been interesting, she says. “I got an opportunity to speak in the Assembly within a minute of my request to the Speaker. Since it was my first speech in the House, I congratulated everyone and shared my journey from a sarpanch to an MLA,” Mann says.

The Nakodar legislator has clearly defined priorities. “I will ensure that persons, whose names were deleted from the list of pensioners or beneficiaries of the atta-dal scheme, start getting the benefits again. Sports stadium, playgrounds, good roads, a proper sewerage system and upgraded facilities at Nakodar hospital will also be on my priority list,” she adds.