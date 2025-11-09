DT
Home / Punjab / Will protest if train not halted in Barnala: MP

Will protest if train not halted in Barnala: MP

Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 07:58 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
Ruling AAP’s Sangrur Lok Sabha MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Saturday threatened to start a stir at the Barnala railway station after December 1 if the Vande Bharat train did not halt there.

Meet said he had earlier met the Railway Minister and requested that the Barnala station be included among stoppage points for the train as passengers from nearby areas like Moga, Mansa and Bathinda also board from there.

“The minister has now assured me that the train will halt at Barnala within a few days. He told me that the file regarding it had already been cleared. I have given them time till December 1,” Hayer said.

“Meanwhile, the Parliament session will also be held and I will raise the issue there as well, and bring an adjournment motion in the House. Besides, I will personally meet the Railway Minister. If the train is halted at Barnala, I, along with local residents, will welcome this decision,” said the ruling AAP leader.

