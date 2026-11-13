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Home / Punjab / Will Raja Warring attend Channi’s Ludhiana rally? All eyes on Congress MP amid talk of Punjab party differences

Will Raja Warring attend Channi’s Ludhiana rally? All eyes on Congress MP amid talk of Punjab party differences

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:10 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Channi’s Yatra faces AAP protests in Samrala; all eyes on Raja Warring’s Ludhiana rally appearance. File photo
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The bicycle yatra of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, titled the ‘Javani Sambhal Yatra’, faced protests from local AAP leaders after reaching Samrala on Thursday evening.

The yatra arrived in Samrala at around 5.30 pm, where nearly 100 AAP leaders gathered and raised slogans against Channi and his supporters. However, no major untoward incident was reported.

The AAP leaders continued raising slogans as the yatra moved towards the venue where the participants were scheduled to stay for the night.

Channi later addressed a small gathering in the evening. Arrangements for food and accommodation were made for the participants, with around 700 to 800 people accompanying the Congress leader in Samrala.

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The yatra is scheduled to resume after a public address in Samrala and proceed towards Ludhiana, where it is expected to reach around 1.30 pm.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and whether he attends Channi's programme in the city. Warring, who was in Ludhiana till late Thursday night, has asked his close aides to follow the directions of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Pargat Singh.

His presence — or absence — at Friday's rally is likely to draw attention amid talk of differences within the Punjab Congress.

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