Will recover property tax from violators: Punjab Local Bodies Minister

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 24

The Local Bodies Department is preparing a list of residential and commercial buildings whose owners have not paid property tax.

Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar today said they were trying to collect property tax from defaulters.

He said no survey had been conducted after 2014 and as a result, they could not make out how much tax was deposited by owners.

Nijjar held a meeting to review various development works in Bathinda. He said the issues related to sewage and potable water supply were highlighted by officials concerned. Even after spending crores, the problem still persists and efforts should be made to address the issues, the minister said, adding that the Bathinda Municipal Corporation had signed a pact with Triveni firm during the tenure of previous government. He said the company was obliged to follow the conditions mentioned in the agreement.

Nijjar said the government would soon come up with a policy regarding illegal colonies in urban areas. He claimed that numerous illegal colonies mushroomed during the past 15 years and it would take some time to clean up the mess in the department.

Negligence and compromise in quality of material used in the development works won’t be tolerated, said Nijjar, adding that the Vigilance Bureau was constantly keeping tabs on civic bodies and the Improvement Trusts.