Will recruit over 10K, says minister

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 3

Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has announced recruitment of 10,500 teachers soon. Hayer said it would address not only the issue of shortage of teachers but also unemployment. He was here to attend a school event last evening.

Hayer also announced introduction of postgraduate courses in government colleges. He, however, did not comment on vacancies even as almost all posts of

lecturer have been lying vacant for years.

—