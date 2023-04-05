Will restore pay parity, minister assures vets

Chandigarh, April 4
Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday assured veterinary doctors that the government will restore the parity in their pay-scales.
During the meeting with a delegation of Joint Action Committee of Vets for Pay Parity at his official residence, the Cabinet minister agreed to the demand of the veterinary doctors. He assured them that a panel meeting with the Finance Minister would be arranged to resolve the issue at the earliest.
The delegation apprised the minister that previous Congress government had disrupted the long-standing pay parity of veterinary doctors with medical officers by reducing the entry scale of veterinary doctors from Rs 56,100 to Rs 47,600.
