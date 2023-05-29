Will restructure pay scale of doctors: Minister

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 28

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the state government would soon restructure pay scale of doctors to strengthen the health services.

He said 550 new doctors would join by next month and their salary had been increased from Rs 30, 0000 to Rs 70, 0000.

The minister said due to the implementation of the 7th Pay Scale by the previous government, salary of doctors in Punjab decreased from Rs 1.41 lakh to Rs 1.18 lakh. He added that doctors were forced to work in the neighbouring states.

While launching the pulse polio drive at the Nawanshahr Civil Hospital, Dr Balbir said the government was committed to fill vacancies of medical specialists, radio-diagnostics, gynaecologists and other specialists.

He said rate contracts had been finalised for 95 per cent of the medicines supplied in the government hospitals.

He said 580 Aam Aadmi Clinics had provided major relief to the masses at the grassroots level and as a result, rush of patients had reduced manifold at the OPDs.