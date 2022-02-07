Will return to power with big majority: Charanjit Singh Channi

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain & Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 6

Exuding confidence after being announced the Congress CM candidate, Charanjit Singh Channi today claimed the party would return to power with a thumping majority.

Talking to The Tribune, Channi, 58, who replaced Capt Amarinder Singh as CM in September last, said: “I will not accumulate any property or run business in my or my wife’s name in future. You have seen us work hard in the last 111 days. I assure you to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication… This is a big battle which I can’t fight alone. I don’t have the money, courage to fight this battle. The people of Punjab will fight it and I will be the medium.”

Done no wrong My political career is blot-free. I have done no wrong in my entire life... I will not accumulate any property or run business in my or my wife’s name in future. Charanjit Singh Channi, CM

Terming the allegations of his involvement in sand mining and other wrongdoings through his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey “false and baseless”, the state’s first Dalit CM said: “My political career is blot-free. I have done no wrong in my entire political career. My predecessor (Capt Amarinder) initiated various inquiries against me for four years, but nothing was found against me.” He blamed the AAP for propaganda and alleged all his opponents had joined hands to tarnish his image.

Earlier, no sooner had Rahul Gandhi made the announcement, Channi, PCC chief Navjot Sidhu and state campaign committee chief Sunil Jakhar immediately got up from their seats and raised their hands together to welcome the decision. Sidhu hailed Rahul, saying only he could have made a Dalit as CM of Punjab. During Sidhu’s speech, Channi got up and embraced him, putting to rest reports of differences between them.

Campaign song out

Hours after being declared the CM face, Channi released his campaign song ‘Sada Channi, Sada CM’. The video song enlists decisions taken by him as CM. Channi not only got over 75% votes in his favour, but also got overwhelming support from most of the party candidates, including Sidhu loyalists.

#charanjit channi