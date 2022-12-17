Will review earlier PPAs: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Ropar, December 16

In a major relief, the first rake of coal for the government-run power plants from a mine allocated to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, reached the state today.

Have surplus coal Punjab is now coal-surplus state. Coal from Pachwara mine is sufficient to meet the requirements for the next 30 years. Bhagwant Mann, CM

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who received the first rake at Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant, claimed that Punjab was now coal-surplus state. The CM said, “Coal from Pachwara mine in Jharkhand is sufficient to meet the requirements for the next 30 years.” Mann said they would review all power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed by previous governments.

Mann added that the government had started mining at Pachwara on December 12 and one lakh metric tonne of coal has been extracted so far.

“Our target is to ship 25-lakh metric tonne of coal to Punjab till March 2023,” said the CM.

Allotted in 2001, supply from Pachwara coal mine started in March 2006, only to be suspended in 2014.

While levelling allegations at his predecessors, the CM said mining at Pachwara mine could not be resumed from 2015 to 2018 as the previous governments failed to float tenders and the matter got delayed due to legal issues.

He asserted that with the resumption of coal supply, the PSPCL would directly save Rs 600 crore annually while another Rs 520 crore would be saved with total dependence on domestic coal, besides generating another Rs 250 crore from supplying excessive coal to private players.

#jharkhand #ropar