Will revive Atta-Dal scheme on returning to power, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal on Friday promised to increase the financial assistance under the Shagun scheme to Rs 1 lakh while pledging to revive the Atta-Dal food security initiative with the inclusion of more commodities, if voted to power in the state Assembly poll next year.

The former deputy CM also reiterated the promise of increasing the old-age pension plan to Rs 3,100 on retaining power.

He made the announcements at a “Punjab Bachao” rally here, held as part of the party’s statewide outreach campaign.

The Shagun scheme was launched by the SAD-BJP government in the state, with an aim to provide poor families financial assistance for their daughter’s marriage.

Addressing the gathering, Sukhbir said, “The SAD stands for the rights and aspirations of Punjabis unlike the Delhi-based parties, including the Congress, AAP and the BJP.”

He claimed that the SAD not only introduced social welfare schemes in the past but also brought in administrative reforms by establishing Sewa and Saanjh Kendras.

“Tell me one thing the Congress or the present AAP government has done,” he said.

He also accused the AAP government of “plundering” state resources.

“While the SAD had stopped the acquisition of more than 35,000 acres in Ludhiana for peanuts, now a move has been initiated to hand over prime real estate in Mohali to Delhi builders,” he alleged.

“I want to make it clear to all Delhi builders that once the SAD comes to power, we will cancel these auctions. I also warn government officers not to do anything which compromises the interests of the State or they will also be held liable” he said.