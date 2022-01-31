Will revive welfare schemes scrapped by Congress government in Punjab: Sukhbir Badal

Tribune News Service

Barnala, January 30

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday announced that all social welfare schemes that had been scrapped and curtailed during the Congress regime would be restored if the SAD-BSP came to power.

He also said lakhs of scrapped blue cards, which gave access to ration to the poor, would also be restored within a month. Addressing public gatherings in favour of party candidate Kulwant Singh Kanta, said the Congress government had played a fraud on the poor by dispossessing lakhs of them of the blue card facility, which entitled them to subsidised ration under the atta-dal scheme.

“It is equally shocking that CM Channi has not corrected the injustice meted out to the community as well as the poor. Channi also refused to come to the aid of SC students who were robbed of their scholarship fee and has done nothing to fill up the backlog in government vacancies for the candidates of the community. Now people will ask him why he discriminated against the SC community,” Sukhbir added. He said AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal was fooling people by stating that he was not aware of the release orders of Prof Devinderpal Bhullar, which were pending before him. “The truth is that despite the recommendations of a committee that Prof Bhullar be released, the AAP government has rejected the case three times,” he alleged. —

