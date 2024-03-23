 Will seek court permission to set up office for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail: Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

Will seek court permission to set up office for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM asserted that no one can take Kejriwal’s place in Aam Aadmi Party

Will seek court permission to set up office for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, March 23

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that if his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal is sent to jail, they will approach the court seeking permission to set up his office in prison to run his government from there.

He also asserted that no one can take the place of Kejriwal in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“It is not written anywhere that a government cannot run from jail,” Mann told PTI videos in an interview when asked about the arrest of the Delhi chief minister and AAP chief by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case and how he will run his government if he is sent to judicial custody.

The BJP has demanded the resignation of Kejriwal after he was remanded in ED custody till March 28.

“The law says he can work from jail till found guilty. We will seek permission from the Supreme Court, High Court for setting up office in the jail and the government will function,” Mann said.

He said that no one can take the place of Kejriwal in AAP because he created the party out of the anti-corruption movement and is its senior founder member.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann


