Will sit on dharna: Shiromani Akali Dal

Sangrur, December 19
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today joined a protest against the government for getting transferred the land of a religious trust for the construction of Government Medical College (GMC) at Mastuana Sahib of Sangrur.
Protesters are demanding strict action against officers, who illegally transferred the land for the construction.
“Our workers will sit on a dharna against the government and the officers, who got the land of the trust transferred fraudulently. We also want the construction of the GMC at fast pace, but it could not be constructed on the land on which two cases are already pending in the High Court,” said Winnerjit Goldy, general secretary of SAD.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had laid the foundation stone of the institute on August 5 and it’s to come up at 25 acres at a cost of around Rs 345 crore.
But after controversy over the ownership of land, not a brick has been laid.
