Will suffer Rs 700 cr loss if fortified rice norms not tweaked soon: Millers

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, October 20

The Centre’s recent decision to tweak the fortified rice kernel (FRK) testing norms within two months has failed to find favour with the Punjab Rice Millers’ Association, which has been protesting against the Food Corporation of India (FCI) since October 10.

Last year, majority of the FRK samples collected by the FCI were found to be below the prescribed limits of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Later, the FCI asked the millers to replace all the beyond rejection limit (BRL) stacks.

Samples below prescribed limits According to norms, the rice millers are required to blend 1 kg of FRK with 99 kg of custom-milled rice

Last year, most of the FRK samples, collected by the FCI, were found to be below the prescribed limits

The FCI asked millers to replace the stacks under question and the government blacklisted 44 rice millers in the state

The protesting rice millers said if the FCI failed to provide any relaxation, they would suffer a loss of around Rs 700 crore.

Tarsem Lal Saini, chief, Punjab Rice Millers’ Association, said, “If the rice supplied by the millers is not as per the specifications, then the FCI should consider it as custom-milled rice.”

Saini said the millers had purchased the FRK from the Centre approved manufacturers and they just blended it with the custom-milled rice (CMR). “The testing should be done of the FRK manufacturers. The rice millers just blend it with the CMR,” he said.

Members of the union also accused the state government of blacklisting 44 rice millers. “These millers were witnesses in the cases pertaining to raids by the CBI on the FCI officials. Neither the CBI nor the FCI had recommended their blacklisting,” said Saini.

Congress MP from Fatehgarh Sahib Dr Amar Singh, who raised the issue with the Centre, said, “Both the Centre and the state government should find an amicable solution. Moreover, the decision regarding the FRK should be reviewed.” He said the policy should be formulated by involving all stakeholders.