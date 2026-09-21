Will take government report card to every house: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann kicks off AAP’s door-to-door drive

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday began Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) door-to-door election campaign from Dhuri, saying he would take the government’s four-and-a-half-year report card to every house in the state. Explaining the party’s ‘Mann De Munafe’ campaign, he said their election discourse would focus on “positive” elements and highlight the work carried out during its tenure.

Mann said the party would reach out to every household, sharing details of the work carried out since 2022. “We will seek people’s support on the strength of results delivered on the ground,” he said, while accusing the Opposition of spreading misinformation on the issue of drugs.

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“Our workers and candidates will carry the same message into every constituency: the savings delivered to families, the villages developed and public money spent on public welfare,” he said, saying the party would refrain from any personal attacks and negativity.

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In Dhuri, the CM interacted with locals from all walks of life, including elderly residents, women, youngsters and children. He also shared a few snippets from this visit on X.

Slamming the Opposition, he said, “The Congress is fighting among itself in Punjab, with its leaders more occupied with internal contests than with the concerns of the people. The Shiromani Akali Dal has been wiped out and no longer commands a presence on the ground. Parties that spent decades in power have been left with little to show for it, which is why they now avoid any discussions of performance.”

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He also questioned the BJP’s anti-drugs yatra, saying, “How is the BJP talking about drugs when it is bringing drugs into Punjab from Gujarat? They must first look at their own record. They do not have the moral right to question the state government when they were the people who introduced the drug problem in the state during their time in power.”

Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana cards to be distributed

At the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Card distribution ceremony in Mohali, Mann highlighted how 1.26 crore health cards have provided security cover to 54 lakh families, with Rs 1,310 crore already spent on the treatment of more than 7 lakh patients.

He also announced that a three-month instalment under the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana will be released on October 1 and an additional Diwali gift for government employees. “We are also honouring our commitments towards employees and ensuring payment of their legitimate dues,” he said.