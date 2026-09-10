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Home / Punjab / Will take on AAP over drugs: Nitin Nabin

Will take on AAP over drugs: Nitin Nabin

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:10 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Nitin Nabin
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BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday said the party was fully prepared to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab over issues of corruption, drug abuse and deteriorating law and order.

Addressing his first press conference since assuming office as BJP national president, Nabin asserted that the party was gearing up for an aggressive campaign against the AAP government.

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“The BJP is fully prepared to take on the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab for the kind of anarchy and corruption it has perpetrated. The BJP will soon launch a comprehensive public campaign against the drug menace in the state,” he said.

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Nabin also questioned recent inductions into the AAP, making a veiled reference to the party’s induction of Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, one of the principal accused in the 2016 Nabha jailbreak case.

He said the BJP would continue to expose what it described as the failures of the state government on governance and public safety.

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Nabin will be among the senior leaders participating in the BJP’s proposed Punjab yatra aimed at highlighting the issue of drug abuse in the state. The BJP chief had undertaken a three-day visit to Punjab in June, during which the party reiterated its intention to contest all 117 Assembly seats in the 2027 Assembly elections. Nabin declined to comment on the possibility of an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP’s former ally in Punjab.

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