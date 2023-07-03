Will take possession of acquired land if relief not paid in week, warn farmers

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, July 2

Farmers of Santokhpura village, with the support of other villages and BKU Ugrahan, have been protesting near Kheri Chandwan for adequate and equal per acre compensation for land acquired for Delhi Katra expressway for the past year.

On Sunday, they announced to take forcible possession of the acquired land if the authorities fail to release increased compensation within a week.

On June 29, they had announced to take forcible possession on July 1, but after the intervention of senior authorities, farmers delayed their action for a week.

“As per our information, the payment reached Sangrur last week. Why is the SDM delaying the release of payment? Now, we have decided to take forcible possession of our acquired land next week if the authorities fail to release our payment within a week,” said Manjit Singh Gharachon, BKU Ugrahan Bhawanigarh block president.

Alleging that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had given different rates to farmers of various villages for the acquisition of land for the Delhi-Katra expressway, farmers of Santokhpura village in July 2022 had announced that they would not give possession of their fertile land to NHAI.

They demanded uniform rate for all land acquisition and started protesting. Apart from uniform compensation, they have also been demanding passages and supply of water to their lands as the construction of the expressway will divide their fields in two parts.

Farmers alleged that they have all the details to prove that NHAI authorities gave different rates for the acquisition of same category of land as some farmers have got Rs 92 lakh per acre, others Rs 72 lakh and some others got Rs 66 lakh.

“Earlier, NHAI had given Rs 19 lakh per acre compensation to Santokhpura residents, but since other adjoining villages had got higher compensation, we started a protest. Some months back, the matter was settled when the authorities agreed to pay Rs 70 lakh per acre compensation. We will lift our protest only after the fulfilment of our demands,” said farmer Pardeep Singh.

Sangrur SDM Navreet Sekhon could not be contacted despite several attempts.